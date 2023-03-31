NHL players who were former Vees send Penticton good luck messages before BCHL playoffs

Photo: File photo File photo of Penticton facing off against the Trail Smoke Eaters

A couple of former Penticton Vees players who now play on NHL ice wanted to make sure their former team knew they were rooting for them on Friday.

Troy Stecher, a defenceman for the Calgary Flames, wanted to wish the Vees luck heading into their square-off against the Trail Smoke Eaters in their best-of-seven Interior Conference Quarterfinal series.

"It's been a ton of fun following you guys from afar this year, winning all the games that you have, making the SOEC a really tough place to play for visiting teams," he said in his video posted to Twitter. "And even breaking some of the records that my team previously set so proud of you guys but works not done. Go get that championship!"

Stecher played for the Vees from 2010 to 2013. He went on to play for NHL, first joining the Vancouver Canucks, then the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes.

On March 3, the Arizona Coyotes traded Stecher to the Calgary Flames alongside Nick Ritchie just before the deadline Friday for Brett Ritchie and minor-leaguer Connor Mackey.

Joining Stecher in wishing the Vees luck was also former player Tyson Jost, who was on the team from 2013 to 2016.

"Super excited for you guys, you've had an amazing regular season. It's been pretty fun to watch from afar and as a fan and super proud of everything you guys have accomplished but the real work starts now," he said in his video posted to Twitter.

"Keep that City of Penticton just rallying behind you guys. It's pretty cool to see all the support that you guys got right now and I'm really excited for your playoff run."

He added that the team should "put the regular season behind" them but use it as fuel as they head into the playoff games.

Jost is a forward with the Buffalo Sabres and has previously been on the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild teams.

The Vees face off against the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday night, with puck drop at 7 p.m.

- With files from The Canadian Press

