West Kelowna Warriors gran two of three BCHL top stars of the week

Moriello BCHL top star

The West Kelowna Warriors nabbed two of the BC Hockey League's three stars for the final week of the regular season.

Team MVP Jaiden Moriello was named the top star of the week after registering two goals and five assists in a pair of wins over the weekend.

Rylee Hlusiak was named third star scoring three times and adding three assists over the weekend.

Both had huge nights in the Warriors 14-0 pasting of Merritt in Friday's final regular season game before the home fans.

Moriello had a goal and five helpers while Hlusiak had two goals and three assists.

Both also scored once the following night in the Warriors 4-3 shootout win in Salmon Arm.

The two also finished one-two in team scoring over the 54 game regular season. Moriello led the team with 55 points while Hlusiak came in with 51.

Thomas Tien of the Vernon Vipers was named the second star of the week after scoring twice and adding five assists over the weekend.

Tien did all his damage in a 14-1 win in Merritt Saturday.

The three will become very familiar with one another over the next week or two when the Warriors and Vipers tangle in the opening round of the BCHL playoffs.

The series opens Friday night at Royal LePage Place.

BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees101 pts
2x - Cranbrook Bucks76 pts
3x - West Kelowna Warriors62 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks61 pts
5x - Prince George Spruce Kings61 pts
6x - Vernon Vipers60 pts
7x - Wenatchee Wild59 pts
8x - Trail Smoke Eaters47 pts
9Merritt Centennials29 pts


