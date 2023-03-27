West Kelowna Warriors grab two of three BCHL top stars of the week

Photo: Tami Quan Jaiden Moriello

The West Kelowna Warriors nabbed two of the BC Hockey League's three stars for the final week of the regular season.

Team MVP Jaiden Moriello was named the top star of the week after registering two goals and five assists in a pair of wins over the weekend.

Rylee Hlusiak was named third star scoring three times and adding three assists over the weekend.

Both had huge nights in the Warriors 14-0 pasting of Merritt in Friday's final regular season game before the home fans.

Moriello had a goal and five helpers while Hlusiak had two goals and three assists.

Both also scored once the following night in the Warriors 4-3 shootout win in Salmon Arm.

The two also finished one-two in team scoring over the 54 game regular season. Moriello led the team with 55 points while Hlusiak came in with 51.

Thomas Tien of the Vernon Vipers was named the second star of the week after scoring twice and adding five assists over the weekend.

Tien did all his damage in a 14-1 win in Merritt Saturday.

The three will become very familiar with one another over the next week or two when the Warriors and Vipers tangle in the opening round of the BCHL playoffs.

The series opens Friday night at Royal LePage Place.