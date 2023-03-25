211233
Penticton Vees goaltender announces committment to Arizona State University

Vees goaltender off to US

The Penticton Vees announced goaltender, Hank Levy has committed to Arizona State University (ASU) for the 2023-24 season on Friday.

Levy, 21, has played in 15 games this season and owns a 13-0-0-0 record. The young netminder has a 1.81 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

Levy is second in the BCHL, behind teammate Luca Di Pasquo, in goals against average and tied for third in the league in shutouts with three. He is ranked seventh in save percentage.

The Salt Lake City-born player split last season between the Wenatchee Wild and Minnesota Magicians in the North American Hockey League. Levy’s playing rights were acquired from the Blackfalds Bulldogs in the Alberta Junior Hockey League in August.

Levy is the 19th player on the Vees’ roster to commit to an NCAA Division l program. He joins teammate Josh Niedermayer as future Sun Devils.

Penticton faces off against Salmon Arm South Okanagan Events Centre on Sunday with the puck drop at 4 p.m.

