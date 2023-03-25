Penticton Vees keep win streak going with a victory over Vernon Vipers

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees earned another win, scoring five, third period goals on Friday to get a victory over the Vernon Vipers at the SOEC.

The win was the Vees 14th in a row, completely sweeping the five-game season series against the Vipers.

The game was scoreless for the first 40 minutes, until the two teams combined for six goals over the final 20 minutes. Penticton had 20 shots through out the first two period, finally getting on the score board with five goals on 19 shots in the final frame.

Vernon’s Julian Facchinelli opened the scoring 52 seconds into the third period. The Vipers lead didn't last for long as the Vees responded with two goals in 31 seconds.

Spencer Smith and Josh Nadeau each scored twice in the third and Bradly scored the other.

Penticton held Vernon to four and three shots respectively over the final two periods.

Penticton got a tying goal from Josh Nadeau, with Spencer Smith then putting the Vees ahead 2-1 31-seconds later, when he scored on rebound after the initial shot from the point was blocked.

Josh Nadeau scored just over two minutes after that, as his second of the game made it 3-1 at five minutes in. Bradly Nadeau got a one-timer from the circle during the team’s third power play of the game, popping the water bottle off the net, which put Penticton up 4-1.

Smith scored his second of the game inside the final minute on another Vees power play. Cal Arnott won the puck off the draw and passed to Smith out front for the tap in to make it 5-1 with half a minute left on the clock.

The Vees next game is on Sunday against Salmon Arm with the puck drop at 4 p.m.