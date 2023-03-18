Penticton Vees keep win streak going with win over Nanaimo Clippers

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees picked up their 11th-straight win, shutting down their opponents, the Nanaimo Clippers 9-2, at the SOEC on Friday night.

The game was a rematch of last season’s Fred Page Cup Final, and the Vees came out strong, with four goals on 26 shots in the opening 20 minutes. Frank Djurasevic, Nick DeGraves, Josh Nadeau, and Aydar Suniev all scored in the first.

Suniev scored his second of the night early in the second period to put the Vees up 5-0.

Nanaimo’s Ethan Mistry responded to make it 5-1. Then Thomas Pichette and Bradly Nadeau scored to put the Vees up 7-1 after two periods.

Josh Nadeau scored his second of the game 26 seconds into the third period, putting Penticton up 8-1. He then scored his hat-trick goal with just under three minutes left in the final frame, putting the final score at 9-2

The Vees next game is on Saturday against Merritt, with puck drop at 6 p.m.