Penticton Vees will face Trail Smoke Eaters in Interior Conference Quarterfinal series

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees Hockey Club opens the 2023 BCHL Playoffs the last Friday in March against the Trail Smoke Eaters in their best-of-seven Interior Conference Quarterfinal series.

While five games remain in their Regular Season schedule for the Vees, the team has been determined to play against the Smoke Eaters in the opening round of the BCHL Playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Penticton will have all eyes on them this year as the defending BCHL Fred Page Cup champions. That win claimed their 13th championship in team history last May, beating the Nanaimo Clippers in four games.

The Vees are hoping to become the BCHL’s first repeat winners since 2011.

The Chamberlain Property Group is once again the presenting sponsor of the Vees playoffs, starting with Game One on Friday, March 31, at the SOEC. All Vees’ home playoff games start at 7 p.m.

Interior Conference Quarterfinal Schedule:

Game 1: Friday, March 31st, Trail at Penticton, 7:00 pm

Game 2: Saturday, April 1st, Trail at Penticton, 7:00 pm

Game 3: Tuesday, April 4th, Penticton at Trail, 7:00 pm

Game 4: Wednesday, April 5th, Penticton at Trail, 7:00 pm

Game 5: Friday, April 7th, Trail at Penticton, 7:00 pm*

Game 6: Sunday, April 9th, Penticton at Trail, 5:00 pm*

Game 7: Tuesday, April 12th, Trail at Penticton, 7:00 pm*

*If necessary

Season Ticket Members can purchase their playoff packages at a discounted rate by visiting the Valley First box office at the SOEC. Single-game tickets will go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m.