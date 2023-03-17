210317
BCHL  

Head coach and GM of Nanaimo Clippers suspended indefinitely

BCHL coach suspended

- | Story: 416719

Colin Birkas won't be behind the Nanaimo Clippers bench when the Coast Division leaders begin a three-game road trip in Penticton Friday night.

Birkas, who doubles as the Clippers general manager, has been suspended indefinitely following complaints filed under Hockey Canada's discipline and complaints policy.

The team made the announcement on social media Friday afternoon saying the team was notified Birkas has been "temporarily suspended" pending the outcome of a third-party investigation.

"The Clippers organization respects the importance of following the process outlined by authorities," the team said on its Twitter account.

"It also prioritizes player safety and player experience.

"While Mr. Birkas denies the allegations made against him, the Clippers are co-operating with the investigation and working diligently to help resolve this matter expeditiously."

Associate coach Bob Beatty and assistant coach Tyler Gow will handle coach and GM responsibilities in the interim.

The Clippers road trip includes games in Penticton Friday, West Kelowna Saturday and Coquitlam Sunday.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BCHL articles

206381

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees91 pts
2x - Cranbrook Bucks71 pts
3x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks58 pts
4x - West Kelowna Warriors57 pts
5x - Prince George Spruce Kings55 pts
6x - Vernon Vipers54 pts
7x - Wenatchee Wild53 pts
8x - Trail Smoke Eaters44 pts
9Merritt Centennials29 pts


199701


Hockey Links



202006



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.





Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
210116
209999