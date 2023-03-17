Head coach and GM of Nanaimo Clippers suspended indefinitely

Photo: Nanaimo Clippers

Colin Birkas won't be behind the Nanaimo Clippers bench when the Coast Division leaders begin a three-game road trip in Penticton Friday night.

Birkas, who doubles as the Clippers general manager, has been suspended indefinitely following complaints filed under Hockey Canada's discipline and complaints policy.

The team made the announcement on social media Friday afternoon saying the team was notified Birkas has been "temporarily suspended" pending the outcome of a third-party investigation.

"The Clippers organization respects the importance of following the process outlined by authorities," the team said on its Twitter account.

"It also prioritizes player safety and player experience.

"While Mr. Birkas denies the allegations made against him, the Clippers are co-operating with the investigation and working diligently to help resolve this matter expeditiously."

Statement from the Nanaimo Clippers: pic.twitter.com/ZPgz2jqKtJ — X - Nanaimo Clippers (@ClippersHockey) March 17, 2023

Associate coach Bob Beatty and assistant coach Tyler Gow will handle coach and GM responsibilities in the interim.

The Clippers road trip includes games in Penticton Friday, West Kelowna Saturday and Coquitlam Sunday.