Penticton Vees stretched their win streak to nine games after their 9-2 victory over the Langley Rivermen

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees scored six times in the third period alone for their big win over the Langley Rivermen Friday at the SOEC.

Their win streak was up to nine games after their 9-2 victory.

Penticton led 2-0 after the first period on goals by Brett Moravec and Dovar Tinling. Moravec opened the scoring four minutes into the game and Tinling scored on the power play midway through the first.

The Vees’ lead was extended by Josh Niedermayer's goal 34 seconds into the second period to make it 3-0.

Langley came up to try to even things out in the middle, and scored twice in just over two minutes to get within a goal of the Vees. Owen Kim and Andrej Kovacevic scored for the visitors, as Penticton took a one-goal lead into the intermission.

The Vees widened the gap in the third period, scoring six times, and outshooting Langley 27-7. Bradly Nadeau scored both of his goals in the final frame, to go along with goals from his brother Josh, Aydar Suniev, Thomas Pichette, and Moravec’s second.

Penticton faces off against Merritt next on Saturday night, with the puck drop at 6 p.m.