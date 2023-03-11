209304
BCHL  

Penticton Vees stretched their win streak to nine games after their 9-2 victory over the Langley Rivermen

Vees win streak extends to 9

The Penticton Vees scored six times in the third period alone for their big win over the Langley Rivermen Friday at the SOEC.

Their win streak was up to nine games after their 9-2 victory.

Penticton led 2-0 after the first period on goals by Brett Moravec and Dovar Tinling. Moravec opened the scoring four minutes into the game and Tinling scored on the power play midway through the first.

The Vees’ lead was extended by Josh Niedermayer's goal 34 seconds into the second period to make it 3-0.

Langley came up to try to even things out in the middle, and scored twice in just over two minutes to get within a goal of the Vees. Owen Kim and Andrej Kovacevic scored for the visitors, as Penticton took a one-goal lead into the intermission.

The Vees widened the gap in the third period, scoring six times, and outshooting Langley 27-7. Bradly Nadeau scored both of his goals in the final frame, to go along with goals from his brother Josh, Aydar Suniev, Thomas Pichette, and Moravec’s second.

Penticton faces off against Merritt next on Saturday night, with the puck drop at 6 p.m.

BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees89 pts
2x - Cranbrook Bucks69 pts
3x - West Kelowna Warriors57 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks56 pts
5x - Prince George Spruce Kings55 pts
6x - Wenatchee Wild53 pts
7x - Vernon Vipers52 pts
8x - Trail Smoke Eaters42 pts
9Merritt Centennials29 pts


