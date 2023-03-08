The BCHL will take its annual Showcase to Seattle next season

Photo: Contributed

The BC Hockey League is taking its annual Showcase on the road next season.

The league, working with the NHL's Seattle Kracken, are taking the annual event to the Kracken Community Iceplex in Seattle.

The Iceplex, which is the practice facility of the Kracken, will play host to all 18 BCHL teams.

As in previous years each team will play two regular season games in from of dozens of NHL and NCAA scouts and fans over a four day period in October.

“We are thrilled to be taking our Showcase event to the next level by working with the Seattle Kraken,” said BCHL deputy commissioner and COO Steven Cocker.

“Like all of our events, we want to grow them as we move forward. This opportunity will allow us to enhance the experience for our players and staff, while not losing sight of the primary purpose of this event, which is to provide exposure for our athletes to scouts and college coaches.”

The Iceplex features three NHL-size rinks and 12 dressing rooms.

Exact dates and other details will be released at a later date.