West Kelowna Warriors hold their annual 'feed the valley' game Friday at Royal LePage Place

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors

West Kelowna Warriors fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to Friday's game against the Prince George Spruce Kings.

It's all in support of the team's annual Feed the Valley night.

An innovative community partnership aimed at tackling hunger in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson valleys, Feed the Valley was first initiated in 2010.

All food donated Friday night will go directly to the Central Okanagan Food Bank in West Kelowna.

Friday's game against the Spruce Kings is one of two home dates for the Warriors this upcoming weekend as they push toward the playoffs.

The Warriors come into the weekend on a two-game losing streak falling at home to Cranbrook last Friday then dropping a 5-4 overtime decision in Merritt Saturday.

With just six games remaining in the regular season, the Warriors find themselves just a single point in back of Salmon Arm and four clear of Prince George in the battle for third in the Interior Conference.

Coquitlam will make their only trek into West Kelowna Saturday after playing in Trail the night before. The Express are in a four-team battle of their own for third through sixth in the Coastal Conference.