209198
BCHL  

Penicton Vees are two of three top stars of BCHL

Vees shine in league

- | Story: 414741

The BC Hockey League has announced its three stars of the week, including two Penticton Vees forwards.

Aydar Suniev and Josh Nadeau were named the second and third stars.

Sunie, 18, was the BCHL’s top goal-scorer last week, scoring five goals in the Vees’ two wins over Merritt and Trail.

He also scored two goals against the Smoke Eaters one night later.

Nadeau, 19, had three points in Friday’s victory against Merritt and scored the tying goal against the Smoke Eaters, plus two assists. He now has seven-straight multi-point games.

The Vees (43-3-0-1) return to action Friday at home against the Langley Rivermen, at 7:00 pm. It’s Valley First’s 12th annual “Feed the Valley” night. Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the game. All donations will be donated to the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank. Tickets are available at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BCHL articles


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees87 pts
2x - Cranbrook Bucks67 pts
3x - West Kelowna Warriors57 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks56 pts
5x - Prince George Spruce Kings53 pts
6x - Wenatchee Wild51 pts
7x - Vernon Vipers50 pts
8Trail Smoke Eaters40 pts
9Merritt Centennials29 pts


199702


Hockey Links



209627



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.





Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
209998