Penicton Vees are two of three top stars of BCHL

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography Josh Nadeau

The BC Hockey League has announced its three stars of the week, including two Penticton Vees forwards.

Aydar Suniev and Josh Nadeau were named the second and third stars.

Sunie, 18, was the BCHL’s top goal-scorer last week, scoring five goals in the Vees’ two wins over Merritt and Trail.

He also scored two goals against the Smoke Eaters one night later.

Nadeau, 19, had three points in Friday’s victory against Merritt and scored the tying goal against the Smoke Eaters, plus two assists. He now has seven-straight multi-point games.

The Vees (43-3-0-1) return to action Friday at home against the Langley Rivermen, at 7:00 pm. It’s Valley First’s 12th annual “Feed the Valley” night. Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the game. All donations will be donated to the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank. Tickets are available at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com