Cranbrook put an end to the Warriors eight-game home winning streak in convincing fashion Friday

Photo: Wayne Moore

The West Kelowna Warriors had to fight off the flu bug, the officials and the Cranbrook Bucks Friday nigh.

It didn't end well in a 7-1 defeat at the hands of the visiting Bucks at Royal LePage Place.

"I didn't think we played our game plan and, from there, when you have to kill off nine penalties and you only get two power plays, you don't have much of a chance," said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

It didn't help that several players were less than 100 per cent due to the bug.

The Bucks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening period, then really tilted the ice in their favour over the final 40 minutes peppering Warriors goaltenders Cayden Hamming and Angelo Zol with 41 shots over the last two periods.

Bauer Morrissey with a shot from the left point past a screened Hamming and Noah Quinn with a tip in from in close off the rush staked the Bucks to a 2-0 lead.

Ben MacDonald brought the Warriors to within a goal with his 20th cashing in his own rebound on a power play early in the second, but it was all Bucks after that.

Morrissey on a great solo rush near the end of a four minute power play restored the two goal lead, the goals from Cooper Boulanger and Cam Kungle on another power play pushed the lead to 5-1 and spelled the end of the night for Hamming who allowed five goals on 22 shots.

Zol went the rest of the way, surrendering the final two goals in the third period on 29 shots.

The Warriors didn't have much push back after the 3-1 goal as they seemed to run out of gas in the second, managing just a franchise low 14 shots on Bucks goaltender Nathan Airey.

The Bucks finished the night 2-9 with the man advantage while the Warriors scored on one of their two opportunities.

The loss Friday ended the Warriors eight game home ice winning streak.

They remain third in the Interior, a point up on the fourth place Salmon Arm Silverbacks who were idle Friday.

The Warriors will try to jump back into the win column Saturday when they travel to Merritt to face the cellar-dwelling Centennials.