Penticton Vees extend win streak to five games, earning 11th consecutive Interior Division Regular Season pennant

The Penticton Vees are on top of the Interior once again, earning the Interior Division Regular Season pennant Friday, with their 6-2 win over the Wenatchee Wild at the SOEC.

The Vees extended their win streak to five games, with the victory keeping their perfect home record intact.

Josh Nadeau was the story Friday, as the 19-year-old scored four goals in the Vees’ victory. He and brother Bradly combined for eight points in the win. Bradly assisted on each of his older brother’s four goals.

Brett Moravec and Jackson Nieuwendyk also scored for Penticton. Nic DeGraves chipped in with a pair assists.

Luca Di Pasquo earned his BCHL-leading 29th win of the season with his 32-save performance in the Vees’ crease.

It was a scoreless first period with a big turnaround in the second when Josh Nadeau took over, scoring the Vees’ first three goals of the game.

His hat trick started at 3:42 of the middle frame, shooting a bouncing puck past the Wild’s goaltender to break a scoreless deadlock.

He made it 2-0 four minutes later when he jumped on his own rebound. Wenatchee’s Andy Vlaha made a great pad save on Nadeau’s first attempt, but couldn't catch the rebound.

The hat-trick goal came halfway through the second, as Josh steered in a cross-crease pass from brother Bradly.

Wenatchee responded quickly, with Parker Murray scoring at 11:27 to cut the Vees’ lead down to 3-1.

The scoring for the second period wasn't finished yet, with Brett Moravec taking loose puck at the top of the Wenatchee crease and into the back of the net to make it 4-1.

Jackson Nieuwendyk scored on the power play early in the third period to add to the Vees’ lead with a spin to his forehand in front of the net.

After Wenatchee made it 5-2, Josh Nadeau finished off the scoring with his fourth goal of the game. He and brother Bradly played give-and-go before the elder Nadeau took it to the net.

This is the Vees’ 11 consecutive Interior Division Regular Season pennant, dating back to the 2011-12 season.

The Vees' next Game is Saturday at Prince George, with the puck drop at 7 p.m.