Jaiden Moriello scored nine second into overtime as Warriors edge Trail 6-5 Friday

Photo: Wayne Moore Angelo Zol gets the better of Brady Hunter on a third period breakaway

If the West Kelowna Warriors are able to hold onto into third spot in the BC Hockey League's Interior Conference, they may look back onto Friday's game as part of the reason.

The Warriors, who blew a 3-0 lead, got a goal from Rylee Hlusiak in the dying seconds of regulation time then the winner from Jaiden Moriello nine seconds into overtime in a thrilling come-from-behind 6-5 win over the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters.

The win moved the Warriors three points up on both Salmon Arm and Prince George. With just nine games left now in the regular season, every point either earned or lost is magnified even more.

Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson says he will obviously take the win and the way the team battled back but said letting Trail back in a game the Warriors completely dominated over the first 20 minutes is not a winning formula.

"I thought they pushed but I thought we cheated. We poked, we hoped, we threw pucks from behind the net, we got away from the details that were making us successful," said Ferguson.

"We talk about it over, and over and over again. They're kids and it's part of the learning curve but it's coming down to the stretch here and I hope that is the final lesson we had to endure."

Moriello got the Warriors on the board before the game was a minute old when Isaiah Norlin's point shot deflected off his leg and past Smoke Eaters starter Keegan Maddocks.

Chris Ducalir, who was flying all night, doubled the lead 12 minutes later. After he was stopped from close in, Duclair picked the pocket of a Trail forward at centre, turned the other way, sped in all alone and beat Maddocks to the far side.

It was his first shorthanded goal of the season.

Norlin made it 3-0 minutes later when, coming off the bench, he raced into the offensive zone and with the puck sliding his way, leaned into a shot Maddocks likely still hasn't seen.

As good as the Warriors were in outshooting the Smokies 15-7 in the opening frame, Trail was as good if not better in the second led by their top line of Nick Remissong, Brady Hunter and Adam Parsons.

That line controlled play whenever they stepped on the ice and accounted for three goals as the Smoke Eaters scored four straight in the middle frame to take a brief 4-3 lead.

The fourth goal spelled the end of the night for starter Cayden Hamming who allowed four goals on 24 shots.

Ferguson didn't hang it on his goaltender, saying the team "hung him out to dry."

Angelo Zol went the rest of the way.

Riley Sharun was able to right the ship somewhat late in the period when he found his own rebound and chipped it over a prone Maddocks.

But, it was the Smoke Eaters who got the early jump in the third when Parsons' tipped home a pass from the slot to put them up a goal.

They almost nursed the lead the rest of the way - that is until Hlusiak wired a shot from the right faceoff circle with 25 ticks left in regulation time to force overtime.

And, using a play drawn up by assistant coach Ayrton Nikkel just before overtime, the Warriors were able to spring Moriello away down the left wing. He snapped a shot from the left circle to the top corner to end it nine seconds into the extra period.

The goal tied a Warriors record for the quickest regular season overtime goal. The record was first established Dec. 28, 2007.

The Warriors outshot Trail 40-31 on the evening.

Next up, a Sunday afternoon date with the Merritt Centennials.

The game is being played in conjunction with Julia's Junction, an inclusive playground being built in West Kelowna.

$5 from every ticket sold will go toward the fundfraising effort to build the playground this spring.