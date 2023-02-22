209380
Penticton Vees forward named third star of week in league

Vees forward named a star

Penticton Vees forward Josh Nadeau has been named the Third Star of the Week in the BC Hockey League for the week ending Feb. 19.

Nadeau, 19, was the highest scorer in the league last week with six points in two wins against West Kelowna and Merritt.

He now sits second in BCHL scoring overall for the season, with 27 goals and 53 assists in 43. His brother Bradly Nadeau is in first with 82 points.

The Vees (39-3-0-1) look to extend their win streak to five Friday, when they host the Wenatchee Wild at the SOEC; puck drop slated for 7 p.m.

