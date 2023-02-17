Warriors close out road odyssey with 8-2 defeat in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Battered and bruised, the West Kelowna Warriors are on their way home after a disasterous string of road games.

Minus three top four defencemen for the better part of the past three weeks, the Warriors head home with just one win from seven straight on the road.

The trip mercifully came to a close Friday night in Penticton.

The Vees, losers of just three games all season, completed a season sweep of the Warriors with an 8-2 victory at the SOEC.

Eight different players found the back of the net for the Vees who jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the 13:34 mark of the opening period.

The fifth goal spelled the end of the night for starter Angelo Zol who gave up five goals on 12 shots. Cayden Hamming went the rest of the way, allowing the final three goal.

Penticton led 6-1 after one and 7-1 after 40.

Owen Simpson, Jackson Nieuwendyk, Billy Norcross, Brett Moravec, Josh Nadeau, Aydar Suniev, Spencer Smith and Beanie Richter all scored for the Vees.

Jaiden Moriello with his team leading 20th of the season and Ben MacDonald replioed for the Warriors.

Luca Di Pasquo faced 24 shots to earn the win.

The Warriors now head back to the friendlier confines of Royal LePage Place where they will play 10 of their final 12 regular season games.

They kick off a five-game homestand Saturday night when the Trail Smoke Eaters come to town. They'll host the Merritt Centennials for a 2:30 Family Day Monday matinee.