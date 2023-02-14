West Kelowna Warriors playoff ticket packages are now available

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

With a little more than five weeks before the end of the regular season, the West Kelowna Warriors are making playoff ticket packages available.

Packages went on sale Tuesday.

Ticket package pricing is based on eight home dates. If the team plays fewer playoff dates, refunds will be issued and, if they play more than eight the additional games will be charged on a per-game basis.

Packages are priced at $128 for adults, $104 for students and seniors and $64 for children which works out to $16, $13 and $8 per game respectively.

Single game playoff tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Last season, the Warriors dispatched the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Vernon Vipers in five game series before falling to the Penticton Vees in the Interior final.

The Warriors, third in the Interior Conference conclude a string of seven straight on the road Friday in Penticton.

They are back home to open a five-game homestand against Trail Saturday.

Ten of the Warriors final 13 games will be played on home ice.