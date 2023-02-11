Vernon scored with one second left in regulation to edge the Warriors 4-3

Photo: Contributed

Whatever could go wrong has been for the West Kelowna Warriors during their current seven-game road stint.

Saturday was just cruel.

Losers of four of five during their current stretch and coming off a humbling 7-1 defeat in Salmon Arm Friday, the Warriors were seconds from taking the hometown Vernon Vipers to overtime.

Until they weren't.

With just one tick left on the clock Vipers captain Saiya Tanaka-Campbell broke the Warriors hearts banging home the game winner in a 4-3 victory at Kal Tire Place.

The Warriors are 1-5 away from Royal LePage Place with a Friday date in Penticton bringing an end to the three-week odyssey.

Still down five regulars defencemen Matt Fusco, Dylan Brooks and Nolan Hayes as well as forwards Felix Caron and Matthew Lee, the Warriors battled back from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits to draw even in the third period.

Aiden Reeves got them on the board early in the second then Riley Sharun again cut the deficit to one with a power play goal late in the second.

Rylee Hlusiak's 12th of the campaign three minutes into the third drew them even. It was their only recorded shot of the period.

The Vipers peppered starter Justin Katz with 39 shots over the course of the game including 13 in the third...the last one the only one that mattered.

The loss leaves the Warriors third in the Interior, but just six up on the seventh place Vipers.