Warriors fall to 1-4 on their seven game road swing with 7-1 loss in Salmon Arm

The road continues to be rough and bumpy for the West Kelowna Warriors.

The Warriors lost their second straight and fourth in five on their current road stretch, 7-1 in Salmon Arm Friday.

West Kelowna has won just three of nine away from Royal LePage Place dating back to the beginning of December.

With the Silverbacks leading 1-0, Jake Bernadet powered to the front of the net off the right wing, whipping the puck over goaltender Matthew Tovell.

It was the only offensive highlight for the visitors.

Owen Beckner scored what proved to be the game winner with less than three minutes left in the first and the home side didn't look back.

Goals 30 seconds apart blew the game open in the second and brought Cayden Hamming's night to an end.

The Warriors starter was replaced by Angelo Zol after allowing four goals on 16 shots.

Zol allowed the three goals in the final period.

The Silverbacks outshot the Warriors 40-25, including 19-6 over the final 20.

They scored twice on four chances with the man advantage while the Warriors finished the night 0-4.

The Warriors play game six of their seven-game road sojourn Saturday in Vernon.

The close out the road trip next Friday in Penticton before finally stepping back on home ice to host the Trail Smoke Eaters Saturday.