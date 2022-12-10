West Kelowna comeback falls short in Trail in 4-2 loss

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors will try to salvage something from their three-game weekend Sunday in Wenatchee.

The Warriors dropped their second in the Kootenays in as many nights, falling 4-2 Saturday in Trail.

Trail jumped out to a 3-0 lead and needed an empty net goal late in the third to seal the two goal victory.

Adam Marshall and Nicholas Remissong staked the Smokies to a 2-0 first period lead before Ethan Mann upped the lead to 3-0 17 seconds into the second on a Trail power play.

Rylee Hlusiak finally got the Warriors on the board in the dying seconds of the period.

Dylan Brooks on a power play 12:20 into the third cut the deficit to one, but the Warriors were unable to get the equalizer past Keegan Maddocks in the Trail net.

The Warriors peppered Maddocks, the games first star, with 38 shots, including 29 over the final 40 minutes, but managed just the two goals.

Satureday's loss, coupled with Cranbrook's 4-1 win over Penticton leaves West Kelowna in third in the Interior conference, two points in back of the Bucks and two up on the fourth place Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The Warriors travel to Wenatchee tomorrow and play in Vernon next Friday before hosting Penticton Saturday in their final game before the Christmas break.