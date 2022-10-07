Cranbrook edged the visiting West Kelowna Warriors 4-3 in overtime Friday

Photo: Trevor Miller

The West Kelowna Warriors weren't able get an add-on goal when they needed it Friday night.

And, it cost them in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Cranbrook Bucks.

The Warriors held one-goal leads on three separate occasions, 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, but couldn't find that extra goal to provide them a more comfortable cushion.

Christopher Duclair scored his first two BC Hockey League goals while Felix Caron netted the other, his second in as many contests.

The Warriors led 1-0 after 20 on Duclair's first of the season.

Tied 1-1, Caron notched his second of the young campaign, burying a rebound with just two seconds remaining on a Warriors power play.

The goals was the Warriors eighth goal with the man advantage.

Again deadlocked at 2-2, Duclair tipped home Nolan Hayes' point shot to again put the Warriors up one nearly seven minutes into the third.

The lead help up until Donovan Frias deflected home his second of the night five minutes later on a Cranbrook power play.

Nick Peluso ended it 1:42 into three-on-three overtime on the only shot of the extra period.

Cranbrook outshot the Warriors 29-26 on the night.

The Warriors, who have dropped two in a row, conclude a two-game Kootenay road trip Saturday night in Trail.