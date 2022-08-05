West Kelowna Warriors get commitment from 19-year-old offensive defenceman

197948
The West Kelowna Warriors have added some creativity to their back end.

The Warriors Friday announced they have received a commitment from blueliner Matthew Fusco.

The 19-year-old Westwood, MA native has played the past number of seasons with the USHS Prep program at Dexter Southfield School.

He had nine goals and 24 points in 24 games while serving as captain last season.

“We are very excited for Matt to join the Warriors family,” said Warriors head coach and GM Simon Ferguson.

“Matt has been a leader wherever he has played. He defends hard, has strong skating ability and a heavy shot “

He is committed to Dartmouth University once his junior career is finished.

Fusco's older brother John, also a defenceman, was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs two years ago.

Matt Fusco joins other new recruits including including defenceman Bobby May and forwards Kailus Green, Matthew Lee, Luke Devlin, Ben MacDonald, Jaiden Moriello and Felix Caron, for the upcoming season.

The Warriors will open training camp in early September.

BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees89 pts
2x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks78 pts
3x - West Kelowna Warriors75 pts
4x - Prince George Spruce Kings66 pts
5x - Cranbrook Bucks63 pts
6x - Vernon Vipers61 pts
7x - Wenatchee Wild50 pts
8x - Trail Smoke Eaters45 pts
9Merritt Centennials10 pts


