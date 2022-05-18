193043
Penticton Vees become BCHL champions after beating Nanaimo Clippers for Fred Page Cup

Vees are BCHL champions

It's official!

The Penticton Vees have won the 2022 Fred Page Cup, after four straight wins against the Nanaimo Clippers in the final round of the BCHL playoffs.

It was a decisive final victory, beating the Clippers 8-2.

The Vees were away from home for the game on Vancouver Island. They swept the final series of the BCHL Championships 4-0. They only lost one game throughout the playoffs.

The mayors of both cities had previously agreed the losing side will have to suffer a little extra, which means Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog will be sporting a Vees jersey at his next council meeting.

The boys in blue will now be heading back home to Penticton to celebrate.

This is the 13th Fred Page Cup win for the franchise.

