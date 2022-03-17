West Kelowna Warriors host Salmon Arm in a rare Thursday tilt at Royal LePage Place

Photo: Tami Quan

The West Kelowna Warriors already know they'll open the BC Hockey League playoffs at home April 1.

By the end of the weekend, they could know where they'll slot in among the eight playoff-bound teams in the Interior Division.

The Warriors, two points clear of fourth place Prince George, need just two wins over their final five games to clinch third

They can knockoff one of those tonight when they entertain the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in a special St.Patrick's Day tilt to kick off a busy three-game weekend.

The Warriors, who have won five straight overall, will be in tough against a Silverbacks team that has had their number for much of the season.

The Silverbacks have won the three previous meetings between the two teams, and four of five overall.

The Warriors only win during the season season was a 2-0 shutout way back on Nov. 20.

They will also have to content with Simon Tassy, who leads the Interior Division in scoring with 37 goals and 37 assists in 50 games.

In the five previous meetings between the two teams, Tassy has seven goals, five assists and two game winning goals, including the overtime winner the last time the two teams met back in early February.

Faceoff Thursday is 6 p.m.

The Warriors will travel to Merritt Friday before hosting the Vernon Vipers Sunday afternoon.