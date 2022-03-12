West Kelowna made the most of a long trip up north, dumping Prince George 5-1 Saturday

Photo: James Doyle Johnny Derrick turned away 29 shots to earn the victory Saturday.

There was no fatigue in the West Kelowna Warriors game Saturday.

Despite an overnight bus trip to Prince George following the home game at Royal LePage Place Friday, it was the Warriors who got the better of things, dumping the Spruce Kings 5-1 Saturday.

Prince George played at home Friday night,awaiting the Warriors arrival.

After a scoreless first, it was the visitors who came out and took control in the second, taking advantage of the Spruce Kings parade to the penalty box.

Elan Bar Lev Wise and Felix Trudeau both connected on the power play as the home side found themselves taking four straight minors.

Dylan Brooks, with the teams at even strength, upped the lead to 3-0 before the end of the period.

John Evans added some insurance late in the third before Nic Rheaume ruined Johnny Derrick's bid for a shutout with three minutes to go in regulation time.

Christophe Farmer closed out the scoring seconds later.

The Warriors, who blanked Prince George week ago at Royal LePage Place, held the Spruce Kings off the scoresheet for 139 minutes and 12 seconds dating back to a Feb. 23 tilt in Prince George.

Saturday's win, the Warriors fifth in a row, moves them two points clear of the Spruce Kings in the battle for third in the Interior Division.

The Warriors need to win just two of their remaining five games to clinch third, and a likely date with the Vernon Vipers in the opening round of the playoffs.

West Kelowna is off until Thursday when they entertain Salmon Arm. Face off Thursday is 6 p.m.