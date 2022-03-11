West Kelowna stretch winning streak to four with 8-2 drubbing of visiting Wenatchee

Photo: Wayne Moore Tyler Cristall buries his 26th goal of the season Friday.

The West Kelowna Warriors spread the scoring around, getting goals from eight different players in a complete 8-2 thumping of the Wenatchee Wild Friday night at Royal LePage Place.

Fourteen of the 18 skaters dressed Friday hit the scoresheet with at least one point.

The Warriors jumped all over the Wild from the opening faceoff, building a 3-0 lead after one, and increasing it to 5-0 midway through the game.

It could have been more save for some bad fortune and the goaltending of Andy Vlaha who,despite giving up all eight goals, made some key saves to keep the Wild in it early.

He stoned Tyler Cristall and Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero on first period breakaways, and watched helplessly as Felix Trudeau wired a shot into the mesh with penalty of the net to shoot at just 12 seconds in.

What looked like a fifth goal early in the second was also waved when the officials determined the puck had been kicked in.

Tyler Rubin got things going, walking in off the left point and beating Vlaha high glove with his seventh of the season. Elan Bar Lev Wise, who also had two assists, doubled the lead on a pretty three-way passing play on a West Kelowna power play before Chase Defoe capped the first period scoring with under four minutes left.

But, head coach Simon Ferguson credited a makeshift trio with getting the Warriors off on the right foot.

"I think the Bar Lev Wise line got us going. I put Cachero on that line and he showed us he wants to play there," said Ferguson.

"He came out with a lot of energy and a lot of speed, and I thought that line was real good tonight. That bleeds to everyone else when one line is playing the right way, everyone else does."

Van Houtte-Cachero rewarded the coaches confidence, backhanding his 16th past Vlaha just 40 seconds into the second, the Nick Roukounakis buried his eighth on a pretty give-and-go on another power play to all but put the game out of reach by the midway point of the second.

The Wild made it interesting with two goals in the latter half of the second, but the Warriors completely shut them down in the third, giving up just three shots in a dominating final 20 minutes.

"It was really our whole message going into the third period...you're not playing for the name on the back, you're playing for the crest on the front of the jersey. And, we're playing for the goalie in the net.

"We didn't need another goal to win the game. What we needed to do was not let them have another goal. I thought we made the right plays for the most part.

"We took the plays that were there, but we also made smart plays when we needed to."

Tyler Cristall, Christophe Farmer with as pretty a goal as you will see at any level, and Nick Ardenaz wrapped up the scoring in the third.

Justin Katz had a relatively quiet night, facing just 17 shots in winning his fifth consecutive start.

The win kept the Warriors percentage points ahead of the Prince George Spruce Kings in the battle for third in the tight Interior Division.

Both teams have 63 points, but the Warriors do hold three games in hand.

The Warriors piled onto the bus immediately following Friday's game for a long trip overnight trip to Prince George where they'll face the Spruce Kings Saturday.

Their next home game in next Thursday when they host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in a rare 6 p.m. midweek start.