Warriors and Valley First team up for annual Feed the Valley Night at Royal LePage Place Friday

The West Kelowna Warriors hope fans will open their hearts and help support those in the region less fortunate than themselves.

The Warriors and Valley First Credit Union will host their annual "Feed the Valley Night" when they host the Wenatchee Wild Friday at Royal LePage Place.

Fans attending the game Friday are encouraged to drop off non-perishable food items or cash donations on their way in.

All donations will be passed on to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Food bank CEO Trevor Moss says there was a 34 per cent jump in usage at the West Kelowna Food Bank in 2021 compared with the year before. Those numbers have continued to rise this year.

Warriors president Chris Laurie says the team is excited to again team up with Valley First to support a worthwhile cause.

"These food items and cash donations go a long way in helping our community," he said.

A large portion of funds raised will also go toward the tiny bundles program which helps expecting mothers and mothers with young children in West Kelowna.

The Warriors will be seeking their fourth straight win against the Wild Friday.