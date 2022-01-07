Both games involving the West Kelowna Warriors this weekend postponed as half the league goes into COVID protocols

Photo: Contributed

Only five of the 11 games originally scheduled for this weekend in the BC Hockey League will go ahead as planned with half of the league's 18 teams now in the league's COVID-19 protocol.

The latest team to pause all team activities for the next five days are the Merritt Centennials.

That means Saturday's scheduled game against the West Kelowna Warriors at Royal LePage Place has been postponed.

The Centennials join Vernon, Powell River, Wenatchee, Victoria, Trail, Penticton, Langley and Cowichan Valley who have been forced to pause team activities due to cases of COVID-19 among players or team personnel.

Penticton, Langley and Cowichan Valley went into league imposed protocols Monday, and will presumably be scheduled to return to the ice by the end of the weekend provided there are no further positive cases.