Eight BCHL teams pause activity due to COVID-19, latest being Vernon Vipers

Vipers pause for COVID-19

The number of BCHL teams, that have temporarily paused all activities as per league COVID-19 protocols has grown to eight, the latest being the Vernon Vipers.

The BCHL made the announced Friday that the team will suspend activities for five days due to COVID-19. They join the Wenatchee Wild, Power River Kings, Langley Rivermen, Cowichan Valley Capitals, Trail Smoke Eaters, Penticton Vees and Victoria Grizzlies as having received five-day pauses since Monday.

The league has not commented on how many players or staff associated with each team have tested positive.

The Vipers have postponed their game Friday and their upcoming game Wednesday. Their Saturday game had already been postponed.

BCHL Interior Division
1Salmon Arm Silverbacks45 pts
2Penticton Vees44 pts
3West Kelowna Warriors38 pts
4Cranbrook Bucks32 pts
5Prince George Spruce Kings30 pts
6Trail Smoke Eaters25 pts
7Wenatchee Wild23 pts
8Vernon Vipers20 pts
9Merritt Centennials5 pts


Hockey Links



