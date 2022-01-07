Eight BCHL teams pause activity due to COVID-19, latest being Vernon Vipers

Photo: Contributed

The number of BCHL teams, that have temporarily paused all activities as per league COVID-19 protocols has grown to eight, the latest being the Vernon Vipers.

The BCHL made the announced Friday that the team will suspend activities for five days due to COVID-19. They join the Wenatchee Wild, Power River Kings, Langley Rivermen, Cowichan Valley Capitals, Trail Smoke Eaters, Penticton Vees and Victoria Grizzlies as having received five-day pauses since Monday.

The league has not commented on how many players or staff associated with each team have tested positive.

The Vipers have postponed their game Friday and their upcoming game Wednesday. Their Saturday game had already been postponed.