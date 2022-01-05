Five goals from the back end paced West Kelowna past Merritt 8-2 Wednesday

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors proved Wednesday night the best defence is a good offence.

The Warriors got five goals from the back end en route to an 8-2 victory over the Merritt Centennials.

It was the Warriors first visit to Merritt this season.

Isaiah Norlin with his first two of the season, Tyler Rubin, Charles-Alexis Legault and Tyson Jugnauth all connected from the blue line. Jugnauth added a pair of assists while Legault also had a helper in the lopsided victory.

Wednesday's game was deadlocked at 2-2 midway through the second before the Warriors took control.

Jugnauth snapped the tie with his second with seven minutes left in the middle frame.

The Warriors broke the game open with five unanswered goals in the third.

Felix Trudeau with his team-leading 20th, Tyler Cristall and Marcus Joughin also scored for the Warriors.

The game was scoreless after the first before the two teams broke out with five goals between them in the second.

Johnny Derrick faced just 15 shots on the night to earn his 14th win of the season.

Wednesday's game marked the return of forward Nick Roukounakis, who missed the last 23 games with an upper body injury.

The win was West Kelowna's second straight and fourth in their last five.

They'll look to extend that streak Saturday when they entertain the same Centennials at Royal LePage Place.

A game Friday in Penticton was postponed after the Vees were forced to suspend all team activities in accordance with the league's COVID-19 protocol.