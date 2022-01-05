186840
List of BCHL teams forced to pause by COVID-19 grows to five, including Penticton Vees

BCHL shutdown grows

Contributed - | Story: 356164

The number of BCHL teams, including the Penticton Vees, that have temporarily paused all activities as per league COVID-19 protocols has grown to five.

The BCHL announced Monday that the Vees, Langley Rivermen and Cowichan Valley Capitals would not operate for the next five days, with that pause ending after Jan. 9. On Tuesday, the Trail Smoke Eaters were added to the teams on pause, followed by the Victoria Grizzlies Wednesday.

The Vees postponed their Friday home game against West Kelowna and Saturday game in Salmon Arm as a result of the pause.

Vees communications director Trevor Miller said via email Wednesday that he could not confirm any specific number of cases within the Vees organization, but confirmed team members are monitoring symptoms from home.

The league has also not commented on the number of players or organization members affected by the virus.

BCHL Interior Division
1Salmon Arm Silverbacks45 pts
2Penticton Vees44 pts
3West Kelowna Warriors36 pts
4Cranbrook Bucks32 pts
5Prince George Spruce Kings30 pts
6Trail Smoke Eaters25 pts
7Wenatchee Wild23 pts
8Vernon Vipers20 pts
9Merritt Centennials5 pts


