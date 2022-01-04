186852
BCHL  

Trail Smoke Eaters latest BCHL team affected by COVID-19

Covid hits BCHL Smokies

The Trail Smoke Eaters are the fourth BC Hockey League team feeling the affects of COVID-19.

The league announced Tuesday the Smoke Eaters will pause all team activities for the next five days per league COVID-19 protocols and provincial health guidelines.

The league has not stated how many players or team personnel have been affected by the virus.

As a result of the announcement, games scheduled against Prince George Wednesday and road games in Salmon Arm Friday and Vernon Saturday have been postponed.

This brings to four the number of teams who have paused activities due to the virus.

Monday, the league announced Penticton, Langley and Cowichan Valley had also paused team activities, resulting in the postponement of five games.

