183908
BCHL  

Penticton Vees one of three teams pausing team activities due to COVID protocols

Vees pause team activities

- | Story: 356005

Three BC Hockey League teams, including the Penticton Vees have paused all team activities for the balance of the week.

In a social media posting Monday evening, the BCHL said the Vees, Cowichan Valley Capitals and Langley Rivermen have all paused team activities.

Activities have been paused for the next five days per league COVID-19 protocols and provincial health regulations.

"As a result, all games involving the three teams up to Jan. 9 will be postponed," the post stated.

Six games have been postponed as a result of the league directive, including:

  • Jan. 6 - Langley at Cowichan
  • Jan. 7 - West Kelowna at Penticton
  • Jan. 7 - Cowichan at Alberni
  • Jan. 7 - Langley at Nanaimo
  • Jan. 8 - Penticton at Salmon Arm
  • Jan. 9 - Victoria at Langley

The league has not announced how many players, or team personnel may have tested positive for the virus,or come in close contact with someone who had.

The BCHL has not indicated when the games will be rescheduled.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BCHL articles


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1Salmon Arm Silverbacks45 pts
2Penticton Vees44 pts
3West Kelowna Warriors36 pts
4Cranbrook Bucks32 pts
5Prince George Spruce Kings30 pts
6Trail Smoke Eaters25 pts
7Wenatchee Wild23 pts
8Vernon Vipers20 pts
9Merritt Centennials5 pts


179738


Hockey Links



184493



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.





Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada