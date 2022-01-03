Penticton Vees one of three teams pausing team activities due to COVID protocols

Photo: Contributed

Three BC Hockey League teams, including the Penticton Vees have paused all team activities for the balance of the week.

In a social media posting Monday evening, the BCHL said the Vees, Cowichan Valley Capitals and Langley Rivermen have all paused team activities.

Activities have been paused for the next five days per league COVID-19 protocols and provincial health regulations.

"As a result, all games involving the three teams up to Jan. 9 will be postponed," the post stated.

The BCHL has made the following changes to the upcoming schedule. pic.twitter.com/3M6TTuGxa0 — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) January 4, 2022

Six games have been postponed as a result of the league directive, including:

Jan. 6 - Langley at Cowichan

Jan. 7 - West Kelowna at Penticton

Jan. 7 - Cowichan at Alberni

Jan. 7 - Langley at Nanaimo

Jan. 8 - Penticton at Salmon Arm

Jan. 9 - Victoria at Langley

The league has not announced how many players, or team personnel may have tested positive for the virus,or come in close contact with someone who had.

The BCHL has not indicated when the games will be rescheduled.