Penticton Vees' Josh Neidermayer commits to Arizona State

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees are sending their congratulations to defenseman Josh Niedermayer for his commitment to Arizona State University.

Neidermeyer, 17, is in his second season with the Vees, having scored 12 points over the course of his 17 games in the 2021/22 season to date.

He has a total of 38 career BC Hockey League games under his belt.

He will be joining his older brother Jackson with the Arizona State Sun Devils after his junior hockey career concludes.

The Vees (21-4-0-2) will conclude a stretch of five consecutive games against the West Kelowna Warriors (18-10-0-0) on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

