185921
BCHL  

Penticton Vees' Josh Neidermayer commits to Arizona State

Neidermayer heading south

- | Story: 355981

The Penticton Vees are sending their congratulations to defenseman Josh Niedermayer for his commitment to Arizona State University.

Neidermeyer, 17, is in his second season with the Vees, having scored 12 points over the course of his 17 games in the 2021/22 season to date.

He has a total of 38 career BC Hockey League games under his belt.

He will be joining his older brother Jackson with the Arizona State Sun Devils after his junior hockey career concludes.

The Vees (21-4-0-2) will conclude a stretch of five consecutive games against the West Kelowna Warriors (18-10-0-0) on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Find tickets here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BCHL articles

184528

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1Salmon Arm Silverbacks45 pts
2Penticton Vees44 pts
3West Kelowna Warriors36 pts
4Cranbrook Bucks32 pts
5Prince George Spruce Kings30 pts
6Trail Smoke Eaters25 pts
7Wenatchee Wild23 pts
8Vernon Vipers20 pts
9Merritt Centennials5 pts


179738


Hockey Links



181131



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.





Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
183870