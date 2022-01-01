Chase Defoe scored the only goal in a shootout in Warriors 4-3 win over Penticton

Photo: Wayne Moore Chase Dafoe scores the game winner in a shootout Saturday.

The West Kelowna Warriors will be happy to see a road trip to Merritt on the schedule.

Really, they'll just be happy to see anyone other than the Penticton Vees.

Thanks to the schedule maker, the Interior Division rivals met for the fourth straight time, and third time in four nights Saturday inside Royal LePage Place.

And, for the third time over than span, the Warriors came away with two hard earned points.

Chase Dafoe scored the only goal of the shootout, beating Carter Serhyenko high to the glove side, leading the Warriors to a 4-3 victory.

Penticton erased a 2-0 deficit with three consecutive goals to take a one goal lead into the final frame.

But, a Warriors power play that misfired on its first six opportunities finally clicked on the back end of a four-minute man advantage.

Charles-Alexis Legault's wrist shot from the left point deflected off the body of Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero stationed at the edge of the crease with nine minutes left in regulation time.

Josh Nadeau had the best chance to win it in regulation time for the Vees, but his shot off a faceoff rang off the post.

The Warriors jumped all over the Vees early, a far cry from Friday's 15 shot shutout at the hands of the Vees.

Brennan Nelson did much of the work on the Warriors first two goals.

On the first, he streaked down the right wing, and found Tyson Jugnauth trailing in the high slot. He deked Serhyenko and slid the puck to Tyler Cristall who tipped it home.

Nelson drove the Vees end again on the second goal. The puck eventually found Tyler Rubin, who's shot from the left point found the far corner.

But, goals from Ethan Mann in the first, Brett Moravec and Thomas Pichette in the second pushed the Vees up a goal.

"I thought when we got up we went away from the way we needed to play. We had a couple of turnovers and let them transition, and that's when they're good with speed," said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

"(In the third), we got back to the way we needed to play. When we have an opportunity, we have some skill and we can make plays, and when we don't we have to bet pucks behind and work them down in their zone."

The Warriors got a scare in the third when Cristall hobbled off the ice after taking what looked to be a knee-on-knee hit from defenceman Frank Djurasevic. That hit resulted in the double minor which led to the tying goal..

Tyler Katz turned away 30 shots over 65 minutes and stood tall in turning away the Vees in the shootout.

The Warriors are in Merritt Wednesday before travelling to Penticton to face the Vees again Friday night. The two teams won't meet again until March 16.