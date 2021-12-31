West Kelowna Warriors close 2021 on a sour note, falling 3-0 in Penticton

Photo: Twitter

The Penticton Vees threw a defensive blanket over the West Kelowna Warriors as the BCHL rivals closed out 2021.

The Warriors were held to a franchise record-tying 15 shots in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Vees inside the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The game marked the third straight meeting between the two teams, and the second in three days.

The Warriors won the previous two meetings, 5-2 and 4-3, both at Royal LePage Place. They'll meet again in West Kelowna Saturday to open 2022.

Carter Serhyenko, making just his second start after being signed Monday, blocked all 15 shots he faced to earn his first BCHL shutout.

The Vees got all the offence they would need before the game was eight minutes old.

Grayson Arnott banged home his third of the season on a power play 5:20 into the game. Casey McDonald doubled the lead a little more than two minutes later.

Johnny Derrick kept the Warriors in it through the first 40 minutes, turning away 29 shots during the first two periods as the Vees held a 31-9 edge in shots.

Josh Nadeau closed out the scoring just eight seconds into the third.

Friday's win snapped the Vees two-game losing streak, and moved Penticton alone atop the Interior Division standings.

The Warriors remain third in the Interior, four points better than Prince George.