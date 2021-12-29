West Kelowna upend Penticton Vees 4-3 in return from Christmas break

Photo: Wayne Moore

The Warriors paid homage to the history of hockey in West Kelowna Wednesday.

Wearing retro Westside Grizzlies jersey's to honour the 2000 provincial midget champions as part of the BCHL's 60th anniversary season, the Warriors/Grizzlies upended the league-leading Penticton Vees 4-3.

It was their second straight win over the Vees, and just the first time Penticton (20-4-0-1) have lost two in a row all season long.

Deadlocked at 2-2, and without a shot in more than 15 minutes of playing time, captain Elan Bar Lev Wise jumped on a rebound and beat newly signed Carter Serhyenko seven minutes into the third.

The goal came with the Vees enjoying an edge in play.

We know they are going to push. We want a 60 minute game, but we know that we are not going to have possession of the puck for 60 full minutes, so you have to weather those storms and then push back," said assistant coach Ayrton Nikkel, filling in for head coach Simon Ferguson who remains with his family in Edmonton.

"I thought when we had the ability to push back we did a good job of it."

Chase Defoe scored what proved to be the game winner five minutes later, banging home a lose puck on a scramble at the edge of the Penticton goal crease.

Josh Nadeau pulled the Vees to within a goal with a gorgeous backhand deke on a penalty shot with just under three minutes left.

But, with Serhyenko on the bench for an extra attacker, Johnny Derrick came up big when called up, and the defence clogged shooting and passing lanes when they had to in order to preserve the one-goal win.

While the Vees enjoyed a territorial edge, it was the Warriors who were the more physical team, finishing their checks at both ends of the ice.

"I think against a quick team like them, playing physical is always important.

"They are a big, fast, physical team as well so you can't get pushed around when it comes to the physical game, so you have to push back.I thought all 20 guys did that."

The Vees got on the board just 45 seconds in when Owen Simpson's wrist shot from the left point beat Derrick, who appeared to be screened.

But, goals16 seconds apart from Dafoe on a power play and Felix Trudeau put the Warriors up one after 20.

Luc Wilson tied it on a Penticton power play midway through the second, but the Vees were unable to find the go ahead goal.

The Warriors finished the night 1-6 on the power play while Penticton was 1-7 with the man advantage.

The two teams will become very familiar with each other in the coming days.

They'll faceoff at the SOEC Friday night before a return engagement New Year's Day, Saturday at Royal LePage Place.