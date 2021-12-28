184783
BCHL  

Goaltender added to the Penticton Vees roster for the remainder of the season

Vees bring in new goalie

Fresh talent will be stepping into the Penticton Vees net for the rest of the 2021/22 season, as the Penticton Vees Hockey Club announced the signing of goaltender Carter Serhyenko on Monday.

The 19-year-old netminder comes to the Vees after playing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Prince Albert Raiders for each of the last three seasons.

Serhyenko has posted a 3.55 goals against average and a .881 save percentage in 17 games with Prince Albert this season. In a total 32 games with the Raiders over his span in the WHL, he has earned 15 victories during that time.

The Saskatoon, Sask. native played with the Battlefords Stars U18 AAA for two seasons before going to Prince Albert. Serhyenko managed to impress at a National Hockey League (NHL) level as well, participating in Calgary Flames development camp in 2021.

The Vees return from the holiday break with a three-game week against the West Kelowna Warriors starting on Wednesday night at Royal LePage Place. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.

Penticton will return to the South Okanagan Events Centre for a New Year’s Eve clash against the Warriors, also starting at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

