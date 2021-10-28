West Kelowna Warriors return home after 2 weeks on the road

Photo: Tami Quan

It's been a while since the West Kelowna Warriors have had a chance to ply their trade before the home faithful.

Since opening the regular season on home ice nearly two weeks ago, the Warriors have hit the road for three games in the Kootenays followed by a pair at the Showcase event in Chilliwack last weekend.

They play their first home game in 20 nights Friday when they take on the Powell River Kings at Royal LePage Place.

The Warriors, 4-2, come into Friday's game stinging following a 5-2 loss to Alberni Valley Saturday, a game in which injuries and suspensions finally caught up to a team playing without four key players in the lineup.

Head coach Simon Ferguson acknowledged the deficiency, but wouldn't use it as an excuse, saying the team has good depth, and expects other players to step up during these times.

"I don't think you're ever pleased or happy or satisfied as a coach, but we'll take what we got," said Ferguson heading into Friday's game.

"We're looking to push back again and get ourselves going."

Forwards John Evans and Marcus Joughin will both return to the lineup after missing both games in Chilliwack while sitting out suspensions for fights they took part in following a 3-2 loss 13 days ago in Cranbrook.

However, forward Nick Roukounakis and defenceman Charles-Alexis Legault remain out with assorted injuries.

As is usually the case in junior hockey, special teams are a key to success and, while the Warriors penalty kill sits in the top half at 80.8 per cent, the power play is 10th hitting on just 18.2 per cent of its chances.

Ferguson says the team needs to shoot more instead of always looking to pass while enjoying the man advantage.

Some good old fashioned puck luck would also help, he says.

Veteran Johnny Derrick, who has played five of the team's first six games, will get the call again Friday.

Friday represents the Warriors only game this weekend. They will travel north to Prince George next Wednesday before returning home to host Cranbrook and Merritt next Friday and Saturday.