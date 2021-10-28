Penticton Vees face first loss of the season against the Prince George Spruce Kings

Photo: Vicki Brown

The Penticton Vees faced their first major loss of the season, in a 7-1 beat out to the Prince George Spruce Kings on Wednesday night at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.

Power plays reigned supreme in the game, with five of the goals against the Vees being snagged during their shortage.

In opening period, the Spruce Kings grabbed their first goal on the man advantage just 2:38 into the first, with Austin Fraser grabbing a rebound shot off net in the right face-off circle and past the glove side of Kaleden Lane to push Prince George ahead.

The Vees came back with Fin Williams snapped a shot past the glove side of Spruce Kings goaltender Aaron Trotter for his 3rd goal of the season and evening the score at 1-1 at the 17:09 mark of the opening period.

The lead was back in the Spruce Kinds hands again at the 18:34 mark as John Herrington earned a goal over the glove side shoulder of Lane.

In the second period, Nick Rheaume scored the first of his three goals at the 12:56 mark, taking a puck at the front of the net and sliding it through the legs of Lane to give the home team a two-goal lead.

Rheaume tallied his second goal of the game just under two minutes later with a shot from the left face-off circle getting past Lane to bump them up to 4-1.

The Spruce Kings then took a loose puck behind Lane after he made the initial save on a left face-off circle shot, with Austin Fraser getting the puck in right before heading into the third period.

Rheaume collected his hat-trick with another power play goal at the 5:51 mark of the third period and beat new Vees goaltender Colin Purcell, who came on in relief of Lane before Josh Wright finished the scoring with the Spruce Kings fifth power play goal of the game to push them to an eventual 7-1 final score.

Kaeden Lane stopped 14 of the 19 shots he faced in his first loss of the season while Colin Purcell made seven saves on nine shots in the third period. Aaron Trotter turned aside 22 of the 23 shots thrown his way in his fourth win of the season for the Spruce Kings.

The Vees will conclude their home-and-home set against the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday night. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. from the South Okanagan Events Centre with tickets available for purchase at the SOEC Box Office as well as online at ValleyFirstTix.com

It is Frontline Workers Appreciation Night as the Vees honour those who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

First Responders and Healthcare Workers will receive free admission to the game with a valid ID presented at the Box Office.