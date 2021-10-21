Shorthanded Warriors face tough test in annual Chilliwack Showcase

Photo: Timothy Matwey Pat Lawn

The West Kelowna Warriors will be without two key offensive weapons when they face off at the annual BCHL Showcase event in Chilliwack.

John Evans and Marcus Joughin were both slapped with two game suspensions for fighting after the final horn sounded in Saturday's 3-2 loss in Cranbrook.

The suspensions will include both games in Chilliwack.

The Warriors come into the Showcase winners of 11 of their last 12 at the annual event, including the last 10 played in the Fraser Valley. They split a pair of games when the event was held in Penticton in 2019.

The Warriors get the high-flying Victoria Grizzlies in their opener at 4 p.m. Friday.

The Grizzlies come into the game with a perfect 5-0 record, putting up 24 goals in the process.

They're led by dynamic 16-year-old forward Matthew Wood and linemate Connor Eddy.

Wood leads the league in goals with eight, while his 13 points is second only to Eddy, who leads the BCHL with four goals and 14 points.

Wood is being called the "next great scorer" in the league, joining the likes of Kent Johnson and Alex Newhook.

Saturday, the Warriors hook up with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs come in with a pair of wins and an overtime loss to show for their first four games.

Alberni and the Warriors both come into the weekend averaging four goals a game, but the difference is behind the blueline where West Kelowna has allowed five fewer goals.

The Bulldogs are led by former Warrior affiliate Brendan Buhr who has seven points in four games.

Warriors captain Elan Bar Lev Wise leads a balanced Warriors attack with three goals and six points.

Sixteen of the Warriors 20 skaters have recorded at least one point over four games.

The Warriors finally return home after a two week hiatus to host Powell River next Friday.