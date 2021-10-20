The BC Hockey League's annual five-day Showcase opens up in Chilliwack

Photo: Contributed

The annual BC Hockey League Showcase, a five-day event bringing together all 18 teams, pro and college scouts in one setting, kicked off today in Chilliwack.

Each of the 18 teams will play twice during the showcase, with a majority of games featuring interlocking games between interior and coastal division teams.

The league expects more than 100 scouts representing all 32 NHL teams and most U.S. colleges.

“This event acts as the kickoff to the season and gives our players their first chance to showcase themselves in front of NHL scouts and NCAA coaches,” said BCHL deputy commissioner Steven Cocker.

“For many players, it’s their first opportunity to start discussions with schools and begin taking steps towards achieving their NCAA Division I goals.”

The opening slate of games Wednesday featured Prince George and Wenatchee (1 p.m.), Salmon Arm and Coquitlam (4 p.m.), and Langley taking on Penticton (7:30).

Due to ongoing provincial health restrictions, crowd size will be limited to 50 per cent capacity.

“The chance to get our fans back into our buildings again and put on a show for them is so important,” said Cocker.

“They have been so loyal to their teams and to the league over the past 17 months, so we are thrilled to be able to reward them.”

Click here for the complete schedule of games.