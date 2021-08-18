The BC Hockey League plans to hold its first ever outdoor game this season in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

The BC Hockey League will move to an outdoor venue for the first time in its long history.

As part of celebrations planned around its upcoming 60th anniversary season, the BCHL is planning an all-star weekend at a new outdoor rink being built in downtown Penticton.

The event, scheduled for Jan. 14 to 16, 2022, will include a three-on-three all-star game, alumni game and skills competition.

“While we take a look back at the past 60 years, this all-star event will also give us the chance to recognize the present and all of the talented young athletes playing in our league," said chairman of the board Graham Fraser.

The outdoor weekend is just one of a number of events scheduled.

The league, is planning retro theme nights in each building to pay tribute to that franchises history and hockey in the area. Teams will wear retro jerseys that night as well.

The BCHL is also planning to unveil plenty of digital content, looking back on the history of the league.

“We are thrilled to announce our plans to honour the league’s history for our 60th Anniversary season starting in the fall,” said commissioner Chris Hebb.

“The BC Hockey League has been a huge part of British Columbia’s culture since all the way back to 1961, producing top-end hockey players, great people and fantastic stories as well. Over the past 60 years, the BCHL has also grown into the largest Canadian feeder league for college hockey with the majority of players receiving scholarships to play at the NCAA Division I level.

"We are excited to take a look back at how we got to this point and we think the fans will enjoy it just as much as us."

The league's exhibition season kicks off Sept. 19 with the regular season set to begin Oct. 8.