Penticton Vees acquire new forward for 2021/22 season

Photo: Brandon Armstrong/USHL Images

The Penticton Vees have signed on a new forward to add to their 2021/22 season lineup.

Spencer Smith comes from the Ontario Junior Hockey League where he played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres.

The St. Catharines, Ontario native scored 19 goals and added 18 assists for 37 points in 47 games with the Jr. Sabres in his first season of Junior hockey and earned a commitment to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst because of his strong play, a school that is the reigning National Champions.

Smith also played for Canada Black at the Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2018/19.

“I can’t wait to get to Penticton,” said Smith. “The history and the culture just speaks for itself. They have had a lot of players move on and have a ton of success in their career. I can’t wait to get things started.”

The 2021/22 Vees season begins Oct. 8 against historic rivals the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Get information on tickets by contacting director of ticketing and merchandise Laura Carlton at 250-493-8337 or via email at [email protected]