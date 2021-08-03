Penticton Vees acquire a new forward player ahead of the 2021/22 season

Photo: Dave Watling Photography

The Penticton Vees Hockey Club has a new forward joining their lineup this season. Brett Moravec from the Calgary Canucks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) was announced on the weekend, in exchange for future considerations.

Moravec, an 18-year-old player from Airdrie, Alta. joins the Vees after two seasons in the AJHL, opening his junior hockey career with the Okotoks Oilers before spending last season as a member of the Calgary Canucks. The 5’10”, 176-pound forward finished second in scoring on the Canucks over the course of an abbreviated 2020/21 season, posting four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 15 games and is a veteran of 65 career games in Junior hockey.

Hockey prep began for Moravec with the Edge School, finishing second on his U18 Prep team in scoring during the 2019/20 campaign with 13 goals and 23 assists and 36 points over the span of 32 games. His strong play over that season led to his commitment to the University of Wisconsin and is the second Vee to be slated to join the Badgers after their Junior hockey career is complete, along with incoming forward Ethan Mann.

“I’m excited to join an organization like Penticton,” Moravec said in a press release. “They have a great history of having great teams and move players to the next level. As a kid who has spent his summers in the Okanagan area, I’m really looking forward to living and experiencing the Okanagan all year long.”

The Vees would like to welcome Brett and his family to the organization, the South Okanagan and the City of Penticton.

The Vees will begin their 2021/22 season on Friday, Oct. 8 in renewing a historic rivalry against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Season tickets for the upcoming campaign are now available to purchase with ticket packages available for as low as $9 per game. Contact Director of Ticketing and Merchandise Laura Carleton by phone at (250) 493-8337 ext. 4 as well as email at [email protected]