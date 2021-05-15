Three former Penticton Vees hit the ice for NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

Photo: Contributed

Three former Penticton Vees will be gearing up in their quest for the Stanley Cup, as the National Hockey League Playoffs begin on Saturday night.

Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro, Colorado Avalanche forward Tyson Jost and Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly will step onto the ice.

The Bruins and Reilly begin their playoff series against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night while Fabbro and the Predators face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes beginning on Monday along with Jost and the Avalanche battling the St. Louis Blues, also getting underway on Monday night.

Fabbro, 23, is in his third season in the NHL, spending a total of 108 career regular season games with the Predators. The Coquitlam born player has amassed a career-high 12 points on the backend this season, scoring 2 goals and 10 assists in 40 games played while averaging just under 20 minutes of ice time.

Jost, 23, is in his fourth season with the Avalanches, posting 7 goals and 10 assists for 17 points in 54 games played while tallying 39 goals and 50 assists for 89 points in 262 career NHL games. The St. Albert, Alta. native is playing in his fourth playoffs with the Avalanche and has 4 career playoff goals heading into the 2021 postseason.

Reilly, 27, is in his seventh season in the NHL, spanning time with the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and now the Bruins teams, where he will make his first trip to the playoffs. The Chicago, Illinois native has played in 259 career NHL games, scoring 8 goals and 72 assists for 80 points in that span. Reilly was traded to Boston earlier this season from Ottawa at the Trade Deadline.