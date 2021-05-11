Penticton Vees hand out annual team awards

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography The 2020/2021 Penticton Vees.

The Penticton Vees handed out their annual team awards Monday night at a live-streamed event at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

In typical years, the event takes place on the ice after the final game of the regular season in front of the crowd, but COVID-19 and the unusual pod season made it a more low-key event.

Ahead of the ceremony, fans were asked to cast their ballots for the Fan Favourite, won this year by Ethan Martini.

Below is the full list of winners: