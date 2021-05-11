Penticton Vees hand out annual team awards

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography
The 2020/2021 Penticton Vees.
The Penticton Vees handed out their annual team awards Monday night at a live-streamed event at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
In typical years, the event takes place on the ice after the final game of the regular season in front of the crowd, but COVID-19 and the unusual pod season made it a more low-key event.
Ahead of the ceremony, fans were asked to cast their ballots for the Fan Favourite, won this year by Ethan Martini.
Below is the full list of winners:
- Tyler Ho - Unsung Hero (sponsored by Lang Vineyards)
- Frank Djurasevic - Most Improved Player (sponsored by Sherwood Signs & Graphics)
- Fin Williams - Best Conditioned Athlete (sponsored by Murray GM)
- Beanie Richter - Robert Skinner Courage Award (sponsored by Canadian Tire)
- Tristan Amonte - Most Inspirational (sponsored by Tim Hortons)
- Jacob Quillan - Most Sportsmanlike (sponsored by Grizzly Excavating)
- Stefano Bottini - Academic Achievement Award (sponsored by Home Hardware)
- Tristan Amonte - Vees on Vees Most Popular Player (sponsored by Kirk Chamberlain)
- Ethan Martini - Fan Favourite (sponsored by Elliott Row 4Her 4 Him)
- Luc Wilson - Leading Scorer (sponsored by Game Time Sports)
- Grayson Arnott - Best Defenseman (sponsored by Penticton Alumni Hockey Club)
- Ryan McGuire - Rookie of the Year (sponsored by BC Hockey Hall of Fame)
- Entire 2021 Penticton Vees - Most Valuable Player (sponsored by Making Cents Bookkeeping)