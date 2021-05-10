Penticton Vees cap season off with another win, but it won't lead to the playoffs

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees' pod season ended with a win Sunday night, bringing them to an impressive 18 wins out of 20 regular-season games.

While the BCHL playoffs were cancelled this year and the Vees had to play their shortened regular season under quarantine and only against certain teams, the organization is proud of how the boys managed.

Sunday's win against the Cranbrook Bucks was the cherry on top of an unusual but victorious journey. The Vees defeated the Bucks 3-1, with goaltender Kaeden Lane turning away 17 of 18 shots on his net.

Head coach Fred Harbinson is thrilled with the work of his team, despite the disappointment of the loss of a potential playoff campaign.

"I have had the privilege of coaching many great teams, none of which had to endure what this group was subjected to the last 9 months yet they represented our city & team with pride," Harbinson wrote on Twitter Sunday.

"You are & always will be Champions in my mind. Great Job Boys!"

Whether the Vees will be able to welcome spectators back into the arena and see a return to a normal season and playoffs in 2021/22 remains to be seen.