Vernon Vipers edged Warriors 4-3 in the final game of a shortened BCHL season for both teams

Photo: Contributed

After months of planning, training, playing, waiting, waiting an training some more, the brief BC Hockey League season came to an end for the West Kelowna Warriors and Vernon Vipers Sunday afternoon.

The 20-game season with no fans and little revenue was designed to give college and NHL scouts a chance to see players in live game action.

In that respect, the season by all accounts, was a success.

Vernon put an exclamation point on the season, edging the Warriors 4-3 to claim the Vernon pod title.

The Vipers finished 13-5-1-1, 10 points in back of the Warriors who closed in out 8-10-1-1.

As they did Saturday, the Warriors fell behind 3-0 but, unlike Saturday, were unable to complete the comeback.

Tyler Carpendale and Hunter Donohoe spotted the Vipers to a 2-0 lead after one against a Warriors team playing its fifth game in eight days.

Reagan Milburn extended the lead 13 minutes into the second.

The Warriors battled back to in the third.

Tyler Cristall got them on the board 100 seconds in, but Sam Duerr's first of the season seven minutes later restored the three goal lead.

It proved to be the game winner.

Nick Ardenaz on a power play and Tyson Jugnauth with a little more than a minute left drew the Warriors to within one, however, they were unable to find the equalizer.

Marcus Joughin assisted on all three goals, giving him a team-leading 17 helpers and 23 points.

Carter Wilkie led the team with 11 goals over the 20 games.

Sunday's game also brought and end to the junior careers of Wilkie, Ben Woodhouse and Zach Bennett, as well as Vipers graduates Carpendale, Donohoe, Seth Bafaro and James Porter.